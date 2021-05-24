Left Menu

Maha: Youth killed by four in Nagpur road rage incident

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 24-05-2021 18:46 IST | Created: 24-05-2021 18:46 IST
A 26-year-old man was stabbed to death allegedly by four people in a road rage incident in Nagpur, police said on Monday.

The incident happened in Kotwali area late Sunday night, an official said.

''Saif Ali, a resident of Mahal area, was stabbed to death after his motorcycle accidentally scraped the two-wheeler of one of the accused. We have booked the four for murder, and two of them have been arrested. Efforts are on to nab the others,'' the Kotwali police station official informed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

