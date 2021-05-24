Egypt stresses need to avoid undermining Israeli-Palestinian peace

Egypt's foreign minister on Monday stressed the need to halt practices that undermine peace and escalate violence between Israel and Palestinians, including in East Jerusalem, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

In a meeting in Ramallah, Sameh Shoukry and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas discussed efforts to ensure the continuation of a ceasefire in Gaza and revive the peace process, the statement added.

