Man arrested for stealing idols from temple

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 24-05-2021 19:01 IST | Created: 24-05-2021 19:01 IST
Police have arrested a man and recovered two bronze idols of deities and a silver coconut collectively worth Rs 17,000 which he had allegedly stolen from a temple here in Maharashtra, an official said on Monday The accused, Vijay Kothiram Maundekar (40), a resident of Lakadganj in Nagpur city, was arrested on Sunday, he said.

On early Saturday morning, priest Pradeep Kawle opened the locks of the temple, located in Vaishali Nagar, and went to bring milk. Maundekar entered the temple and stole the idols and the silver coconut, the police said.

Following a complaint, the police registered a case under IPC section 380 (theft) and arrested the accused, they said.

