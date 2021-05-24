Kremlin critic Khodorkovsky tells Europe: sanction Belarus's oil and potash producers
Mikhail Khodorkovsky, a former oil tycoon who fell foul of Vladimir Putin's Kremlin, said European countries should punish Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko for his act of air "piracy" by sanctioning oil and potash producers.
"Roman Protasevich must be freed and the dictator punished," Khodorkovsky said in a statement to Reuters. "The dictator should be hit where it hurts the most: his wallet."
"European countries should join U.S. sanctions against Belneftekhim and sanction Belaruskali," Khodorkovsky said.
