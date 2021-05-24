Left Menu

Noida: 2 held for posing as Delhi Police Crime Branch officials, extorting money

PTI | Noida | Updated: 24-05-2021 19:36 IST | Created: 24-05-2021 19:36 IST
Noida: 2 held for posing as Delhi Police Crime Branch officials, extorting money
  • Country:
  • India

The Noida Police on Monday said they have arrested two persons for allegedly posing as officials from the Delhi Police's Crime Branch and extorting money from people.

If ever confronted by a policeman, the accused, who duped several people in Delhi and NCR, would get away by telling them that they were from the ''press'', officials said.

''The duo targeted people on roads. They would stop motorcycles or cars and tell the occupant that they are from the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police and needed to check the vehicle's documents,'' a police spokesperson said.

''Later, on some or the other pretext, they would extort money from the people or threaten to have them jailed,'' the official said.

Four days ago, the duo had similarly extorted Rs 4,500 from a two-wheeler rider on the Mahamaya flyover in Noida who then approached the Sector 58 police station and got an FIR lodged, leading to their arrest, according to the official.

The arrested accused have been identified as Mohammad Afsar and Neeraj Chaubey, the police said.

The FIR has been lodged under sections 384 (extortion), 420 (cheating), among others, of the Indian Penal Code. Further legal proceedings have been initiated, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India trying to save vaccines by delaying shots for COVID patients; Australia expects 2 million doses a week of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: India trying to save vaccines by delaying shots for COV...

 Global
2
U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

 Global
3
Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting small-scale phase-III clinical trials of Covaxin in US:Sources.

Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting sm...

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: WBO orders Joshua to defend heavyweight title against Usyk; NBA eases mask rules for vaccinated coaches and more

Sports News Roundup: WBO orders Joshua to defend heavyweight title against U...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021