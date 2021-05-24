Left Menu

Myanmar state TV shows Suu Kyi in court in first pictures since coup

Updated: 24-05-2021 19:37 IST | Created: 24-05-2021 19:37 IST
Myanmar state television showed deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi in court on Monday in the first pictures of her to emerge since she was overthrown in a Feb. 1 coup.

Suu Kyi, 75, was shown in the dock, sitting upright with her hands in her lap and wearing a surgical mask. She sits next to ousted president Win Myint and another defendant as two police officers stand behind them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

