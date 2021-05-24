Ensure transgender persons face no discrimination at COVID vaccine centres: Centre to states
The Social Justice and Empowerment Ministry has also urged the states to conduct awareness drives especially to reach out to the transgender community in different vernaculars to ensure that they are informed and aware of the vaccination process.A letter has also been written by the Ministry to the principal secretaries of all states to ensure that there is no discrimination against transgender persons in existing COVID-19 vaccination centres, the ministry said in a statement.
The Centre has asked states to ensure that there is no discrimination against transgender persons at COVID-19 vaccination centres. The Social Justice and Empowerment Ministry has also urged the states to conduct awareness drives especially to reach out to the transgender community in different vernaculars to ensure that they are informed and aware of the vaccination process.
''A letter has also been written by the Ministry to the principal secretaries of all states to ensure that there is no discrimination against transgender persons in existing COVID-19 vaccination centres,'' the ministry said in a statement. A request has also been made to the states to organize separate mobile vaccination centres or booths for vaccination of transgender persons such as those taken up in the states of Haryana and Assam, the ministry said.
