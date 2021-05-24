UP: 9 members of snatchers' gang held, pistol recovered

Nine members of a gang involved in several snatching incidents in the national capital region (NCR) were arrested in Indirapuram area here, police said on Monday.

A country-made pistol and two live cartridges were recovered from their possession along with 17 android phones, four motorbikes and a scooty, they said. The accused, all residents of Vijay Nagar area, were arrested near Shani Mandir in Niti Khand area, Deputy Superintendent of Police Anshu Jain said. They confessed to using the pistol when somebody opposed their bid of snatching, the DSP added.

