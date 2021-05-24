Russian, U.S security chiefs meet in Geneva in push for summit - TASS

U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan and Russian Security Council secretary Nikolay Patrushev held talks in Geneva on Monday and discussed strategic stability, the Council was quoted by TASS news agency as saying.

The meeting was an important step in preparations for a possible summit between U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Council said.

