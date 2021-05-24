Russian, U.S security chiefs meet in Geneva in push for summit - TASS
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 24-05-2021 19:58 IST | Created: 24-05-2021 19:56 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan and Russian Security Council secretary Nikolay Patrushev held talks in Geneva on Monday and discussed strategic stability, the Council was quoted by TASS news agency as saying.
The meeting was an important step in preparations for a possible summit between U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Council said.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- TASS
- Council
- Joe Biden
- Vladimir Putin
- U.S.
- Geneva
- Jake Sullivan
- Russian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Top U.S. fuel pipeline operator pushes to recover from cyberattack
Top U.S. fuel pipeline operator pushes to recover from cyberattack
U.S. turning the corner on pandemic, says White House COVID coordinator
Top U.S. fuel pipeline operator pushes to recover from cyberattack
U.S. has long way to go to recover from pandemic -commerce secretary