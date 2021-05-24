Left Menu

Lithuania to tighten security for Belarusian political refugees

"We now see that the Belarus KGB can act not only in its own country but also in the European Union. This is the tipping point and needs attention," Laurynas Kasciunas told reporters. "This makes us seriously think whether our security infrastructure ...

Reuters | Vilnius | Updated: 24-05-2021 19:59 IST | Created: 24-05-2021 19:59 IST
Lithuania to tighten security for Belarusian political refugees
  • Country:
  • Lithuania

Lithuania will tighten security for Belarusian political refugees, the chair of its parliamentary national security and defence committee said on Monday. "We now see that the Belarus KGB can act not only in its own country but also in the European Union. This is the tipping point and needs attention," Laurynas Kasciunas told reporters.

"This makes us seriously think whether our security infrastructure ... for political refugees is sufficient to avoid such operations."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India trying to save vaccines by delaying shots for COVID patients; Australia expects 2 million doses a week of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: India trying to save vaccines by delaying shots for COV...

 Global
2
U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

 Global
3
Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting small-scale phase-III clinical trials of Covaxin in US:Sources.

Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting sm...

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: WBO orders Joshua to defend heavyweight title against Usyk; NBA eases mask rules for vaccinated coaches and more

Sports News Roundup: WBO orders Joshua to defend heavyweight title against U...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021