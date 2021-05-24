Lithuania to tighten security for Belarusian political refugees

Lithuania will tighten security for Belarusian political refugees, the chair of its parliamentary national security and defence committee said on Monday. "We now see that the Belarus KGB can act not only in its own country but also in the European Union. This is the tipping point and needs attention," Laurynas Kasciunas told reporters.

"This makes us seriously think whether our security infrastructure ... for political refugees is sufficient to avoid such operations."

