Russia summons Colombian envoy over cyber attack accusations
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 24-05-2021 19:59 IST | Created: 24-05-2021 19:59 IST
Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Monday it had summoned the Colombian ambassador to Moscow over accusations made by the Colombian defence minister about alleged "cyber attacks from Russia".
