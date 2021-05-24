Left Menu

Minor girl commits suicide after neighbour posts her objectionable photos, videos online

PTI | Agra | Updated: 24-05-2021 20:12 IST | Created: 24-05-2021 20:12 IST
Minor girl commits suicide after neighbour posts her objectionable photos, videos online
  • Country:
  • India

A 16-year-old girl committed suicide after her neighbour, who had been blackmailing her to leak her objectionable photos and videos, posted them on social media using a fake account, police said on Monday.

She hung herself at her home on Sunday, four days after she lodged a complaint at Etmadpur Police Station against 20-year-old Vishal, his mother Preeti, father Raju and their relative Suraj Rathore for blackmailing her, they said.

The accused posted them online about two weeks ago and the account was suspended after the victim dialed the 1090 women helpline number, according to police.

In the complaint filed on May 19, the Dalit girl had told police that Vishal captured her pictures and videos and kept asking for Rs 1.5 lakh to not make them public.

The accused had been absconding since the filing of the complaint and was arrested on Monday, Circle Officer Archana Singh said.

A case has been lodged against him under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) (SC/ST) Act, 1989; the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act; the Information Technology (IT) Act and relevant Sections of the Indian Penal Code, including blackmailing, Superintendent of Police, West (Agra Rural) Satyajeet Gupta said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India trying to save vaccines by delaying shots for COVID patients; Australia expects 2 million doses a week of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: India trying to save vaccines by delaying shots for COV...

 Global
2
U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

 Global
3
Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting small-scale phase-III clinical trials of Covaxin in US:Sources.

Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting sm...

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: WBO orders Joshua to defend heavyweight title against Usyk; NBA eases mask rules for vaccinated coaches and more

Sports News Roundup: WBO orders Joshua to defend heavyweight title against U...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021