Maha: Housing society chairman, son attack man at meeting

A 25-year-old man was seriously injured after the chairman of his housing society and three others attacked him with bamboo sticks and iron rods over some issue in suburban Kurla, police said on Monday.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-05-2021 20:22 IST | Created: 24-05-2021 20:22 IST
A 25-year-old man was seriously injured after the chairman of his housing society and three others attacked him with bamboo sticks and iron rods over some issue in suburban Kurla, police said on Monday. Police arrested two persons in connection with the Saturday night's incident that landed Saqlain Salim Qureshi in a hospital while the prime accused Badshah Ansari is on the run.

Ansari, a developer, his son Sultan and their two associates attacked Qureshi after he objected to Ansari abusing some residents of the society and forcing them to leave the meeting when they questioned his work. The arrested accused are identified as Ansari's son Sultan and his friend Hussain, an official said.

''We have arrested two persons in the attack case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including 326 (Voluntary causing grievance hurt by dangerous weapon),'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Zone 6, Krishnakant Upadhyay said. PTI ZA NSK NSK

