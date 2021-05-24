Left Menu

Certain sections of society resisting covid vaccine: Madras HC

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 24-05-2021 20:31 IST | Created: 24-05-2021 20:30 IST
Certain sections of society resisting covid vaccine: Madras HC
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Madras High Court on Monday said there was ''resistance'' in accepting covid vaccination in certain sections of society and called for awareness campaigns to educate the people.

Superstitions and archaic beliefs practiced in some communities stand in the way of scientific measures being implemented ''and there continues to be a resistance to accepting vaccination in certain sections of the society,'' the court said.

The observations were made by the first bench, comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy while hearing a matter taken up on its own, regarding COVID-19 management in Tamil Nadu and neighbouring Puducherry.

''Awareness campaigns and like measures need to be undertaken to educate the citizens, particularly in the rural areas, to step forward and take the vaccine,'' the bench said.

''Both the Centre and the State should take appropriate measures to allay the misgivings that may be harboured in such regard,'' the judges added.

On the vaccine front, citing the Centre's affidavit, the court said it 'indicates' augmentation of production by various firms.

''Learned Additional Solicitor General informs the Court that as per the plan put in place by the Centre, 216 crore doses of vaccine should be available by the end of the year for every Indian to be fully vaccinated,'' it said.

However, ''the future allocation of vaccines for Tamil Nadu appears to be somewhat disappointing,'' the bench said.

''Though the Centre maintains that the allocation is based on the population of a State, the positivity rate prevailing in such State and like objective factors, the allocation to Tamil Nadu, as indicated in the Centre's affidavit, may require to be revisited.'' ''However, there is hope that vaccines would be available in greater numbers upon the various manufacturing units augmenting their production facilities,'' the judges said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India trying to save vaccines by delaying shots for COVID patients; Australia expects 2 million doses a week of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: India trying to save vaccines by delaying shots for COV...

 Global
2
Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting small-scale phase-III clinical trials of Covaxin in US:Sources.

Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting sm...

 India
3
U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: WBO orders Joshua to defend heavyweight title against Usyk; NBA eases mask rules for vaccinated coaches and more

Sports News Roundup: WBO orders Joshua to defend heavyweight title against U...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021