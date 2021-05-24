Left Menu

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 24-05-2021 20:49 IST | Created: 24-05-2021 20:49 IST
CM promises early reply over case of minister's improper SMS: Pb women panel chief
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has promised an early reply to the state woman panel to a 2018 episode of an improper SMS allegedly sent by one of his ministers to a female IAS officer.

“I got a call from the CM sahib today and he assured me of an early reply,” Punjab State Women Commission chairperson Manisha Gulati said while talking to reporters here.

She said she expects the reply by Monday evening or Tuesday.

Gulati on May 17 had threatened to go on a hunger strike if the state government failed to apprise her within a week of its stand on the issue of an “inappropriate text” message allegedly sent by Channi to a woman IAS officer in 2018.

At that time, Gulati had said she had written to Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan, seeking the government's action taken report on Punjab Technical Education Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's “inappropriate text” to a woman IAS officer.

Besides threatening with a hunger strike, Gulati had also said she could also move court or approach the Congress high command if she failed to get the government's response on the issue within a week.

Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and MLA Pargat Singh had earlier questioned the state women panel chief for raking up the alleged harassment case after more than two years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

