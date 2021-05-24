Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra appointed acting chief justice of Chhattisgarh HC

Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra, the senior-most judge of the Chhattisgarh High Court, was on Monday appointed as its acting chief justice, a law ministry notification said.

According to the notification, he would assume charge from June 1 following the retirement of Justice Parappillil Ramakrishnan Nair Ramachandra Menon, chief justice, Chhattisgarh High Court, on May 31.

The high courts of Allahabad and Calcutta are also being run by acting chief justices.

Last week, the Supreme Court Collegium had recommended the elevation of Justice Sanjay Yadav as the chief justice of the Allahabad High Court.

Justice Yadav is at present the acting chief justice of the Allahabad High Court.

Chief justices and judges of high courts retire at the age of 62, while the Chief Justice of India and other judges of the Supreme Court retire at the age of 65 years.

