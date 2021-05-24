Left Menu

Maha: 2 held in Thane for selling fake e-passes

PTI | Thane | Updated: 24-05-2021 21:20 IST | Created: 24-05-2021 21:20 IST
Maha: 2 held in Thane for selling fake e-passes
  • Country:
  • India

A transporter and one more person were arrested for allegedly selling forged e-passes amid the coronavirus-induced restrictions in Thane city, police said on Monday.

Hiten Kukadia, who runs a transport business, and Vikas Mhaske, who was assisting the former, were held by Kapurbawdi police after they accepted Rs 2,500 for such an e-pass from a decoy customer in a trap, an official said. ''While the official e-pass allows only three people in a four-wheeler, this fake e-pass put the passenger limit at five. There were other discrepancies as well,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India trying to save vaccines by delaying shots for COVID patients; Australia expects 2 million doses a week of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: India trying to save vaccines by delaying shots for COV...

 Global
2
Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting small-scale phase-III clinical trials of Covaxin in US:Sources.

Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting sm...

 India
3
U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: WBO orders Joshua to defend heavyweight title against Usyk; NBA eases mask rules for vaccinated coaches and more

Sports News Roundup: WBO orders Joshua to defend heavyweight title against U...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021