Maha: 2 held in Thane for selling fake e-passes

A transporter and one more person were arrested for allegedly selling forged e-passes amid the coronavirus-induced restrictions in Thane city, police said on Monday.

Hiten Kukadia, who runs a transport business, and Vikas Mhaske, who was assisting the former, were held by Kapurbawdi police after they accepted Rs 2,500 for such an e-pass from a decoy customer in a trap, an official said. ''While the official e-pass allows only three people in a four-wheeler, this fake e-pass put the passenger limit at five. There were other discrepancies as well,'' he added.

