'ESK:REG # ORG:WARDHA # SLUG: two killedNagpur- two killedTwo killed two injured in accident'

: Two persons were killed and three others injured when a speeding car hit three bikes of seven friends who were on their way to celebrate their birthday. The incident took place at around 1.30 am on Monday opposite Maharaj Lawn in Dahegaon Rangari area of ​​Khaparkheda police station in Nagpur district.

The deceased have been identified as Suresh Upendra Chaudhary (24), a resident of Dahegaon and Harshal Ravishankar Banode (24), a resident of Chankapur. Nitesh Pancheshwar (24), Pratik Banode (24), Rishabh Mate injured in the accident. The accused driver is identified as Sanket Ashok Dhok (24), a resident of Gawande Layout, Zingabai Takli, Nagpur Suresh Chaudhary used to run Paan Shop and it was his birthday on Sunday. His friends Shubham Tiwari, Abhishek Silam, Rishabh Mate, Pratik Banode, Nitesh Pancheshwar and the deceased Harshal Banode were sitting in front of the house of him to celebrate his birthday. However, around 12 midnight, Suresh and Harshal along with their friends had gone to Patansawangi village, 10 km away from Khaparkheda, to have coffee and Maggie. While returning home at around 1.30 am, a car (MH-31, DC-8827) hit the two-wheelers from behind. A two-wheeler flipped in the air for about 100 feets. The driver Sanket and his friend Ravi Vaishnav (25), a resident of Chicholi, Khaparkheda, were found drunk. Suresh and Harshal died on the spot in the accident. The other three are injured. Khaparkheda police have registered a case and arrested Sanket.

