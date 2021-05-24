Left Menu

Amid rise in COVID cases, Jammu administration increases testing in rural areas

As COVID-19 cases reported from rural areas in Jammu are on the rise, the district administration has started aggressive door to door testing in villages.

ANI | Jammu (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 24-05-2021 21:55 IST | Created: 24-05-2021 21:55 IST
Amid rise in COVID cases, Jammu administration increases testing in rural areas
Anshul Garg Deputy Commissioner Jammu. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As COVID-19 cases reported from rural areas in Jammu are on the rise, the district administration has started aggressive door to door testing in villages. According to Anshul Garg Deputy Commissioner Jammu, "More number of cases were reported in Jammu from urban and congested areas but now more positive cases are being reported from rural areas also. So the administration has started an aggressive testing campaign in rural areas so that the spread of the virus can be contained."

"Earlier we were doing 4,000 tests per day which have now been increased to nearly 8,000 tests per day," he further said. Chander Jeet Patwari from Revenue Department, Marh said, "We are taking the help of the Police, Sarpanches, Panches, Lambardars and going village to village, doing 100 per cent testing. We have been doing this for the last 15 days."

"Government here is in a mission to aggressively do testing in rural areas. The medical team with us gives counselling and medical kits to households in which a COVID-19 positive patient is found," he further said. Pawan Verma, a local villager said that the administration is doing a good job and everyone should come forward and get themselves tested. "We can stop the spread of virus doing that," he said.

"People are properly following all COVID-19 guidelines given by the government," he added. Anita Langeh another local said, "We thank the administration for their initiatives. Lives of many people will be saved due to these endeavours."

According to Union Health Ministry, Jammu and Kashmir have 47,437 active COVID-19 cases. The total number of recoveries has reached 2,19,620 and fatalities have mounted to 3,564. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India trying to save vaccines by delaying shots for COVID patients; Australia expects 2 million doses a week of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: India trying to save vaccines by delaying shots for COV...

 Global
2
Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting small-scale phase-III clinical trials of Covaxin in US:Sources.

Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting sm...

 India
3
U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: WBO orders Joshua to defend heavyweight title against Usyk; NBA eases mask rules for vaccinated coaches and more

Sports News Roundup: WBO orders Joshua to defend heavyweight title against U...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021