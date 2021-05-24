White House says Belarus' action was a shocking act, demands international probe of the incident

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday Belarus' action was "a shocking act" and said the United States demands an international probe of the incident.

"This was a shocking act of diverting a flight between two EU member states for the apparent purpose of arresting a journalist. It constitutes a brazen affront to international peace and security by the regime," Psaki said.

Belarusian authorities scrambled a fighter jet and flagged what turned out to be a false bomb alert to force a Ryanair plane to land on Sunday and then detained a dissident journalist who was on board.

