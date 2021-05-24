Left Menu

Guj Dalit man attacked over mustache by 11 people

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 24-05-2021 21:58 IST | Created: 24-05-2021 21:58 IST
A Dalit man was attacked in Viramgam taluka in Gujarat's Ahmedabad allegedly by 11 people for sporting a long mustache, and three people have been arrested so far in the incident, police said on Monday.

Suresh Vaghela (22), who belongs to a Scheduled Caste community, in his complaint, has said 11 members of an Other Backward Classes (OBC) group attacked him for sporting a mustache, Deputy Superintendent of Police D S Vyas said.

''Vaghela is undergoing treatment in a hospital. We have arrested three people so far,'' the Deputy SP added.

Vaghela's FIR stated that the group, led by one Dhama Thakor, gathered outside the former's house in Karathkal village on Sunday night and hurled casteist abuses over his moustache.

The group attacked Vaghela with a sharp weapon as well as sticks, and his sister was also injured in the attack, the complaint stated.

