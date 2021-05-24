Left Menu

Army Chief speaks to senior official of Royal Bhutan Army

General MM Naravane COAS had telephonic interaction with Lt Gen Batoo Tshering, ChiefOperationsOfficer of the Royal Bhutan Army RBA and discussed issues of bilateral defence cooperation, the Army tweeted.According to a white paper on Tibet issued by the Chinese government on Friday, China is ramping up efforts to develop the infrastructure in remote villages located along Tibets border with India, Bhutan and Nepal.China shares an over 450-km-long border with Bhutan and it is yet to be delineated.

Chief of Army Staff Gen MM Naravane on Monday spoke to Chief Operations Officer of the Royal Bhutan Army Lt Gen Batoo Tshering and discussed issues relating to bilateral defence cooperation.

The telephonic conversation between the two military officials came amid China's increasing assertiveness in the region. ''General MM Naravane #COAS had telephonic interaction with Lt Gen Batoo Tshering, #ChiefOperationsOfficer of the Royal Bhutan Army #RBA and discussed issues of bilateral defence cooperation,'' the Army tweeted.

According to a white paper on Tibet issued by the Chinese government on Friday, China is ramping up efforts to develop the infrastructure in remote villages located along Tibet's border with India, Bhutan and Nepal.

China shares an over 450-km-long border with Bhutan and it is yet to be delineated. Bhutan is a strategically important country for India due to its location, and both sides have been steadily ramping up overall cooperation including in areas of defence and security.

