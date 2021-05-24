Girl abducted by Chhattisgarh man from Jammu, rescued

Police on Monday rescued a girl who was allegedly abducted here by a man from Chhattisgarh, officials said. The accused, identified as Lallu of Jangir from Chattisgarh, was also arrested, they said.

A written complaint was lodged by the girl's mother that her daughter had gone missing since May 15 and she suspected that three people from Chhattisgarh might have abducted her, they said.

A case was registered at Janipur police station and an investigation was initiated, they said. After this, special teams were constituted and one team connected to various leads and with the support of technical assistance of the police of the concerned areas rescued the abducted girl, they said.

Further investigation is underway.

