Vikas Bhal appointed as additional judge of Punjab and Haryana High Court
Vikas Bahl has been appointed as an additional judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court for two years from the date in which he assumes charge of his office, said the Ministry of Law and Justice on Monday.
- Country:
- India
Vikas Bahl has been appointed as an additional judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court for two years from the date in which he assumes charge of his office, said the Ministry of Law and Justice on Monday.
"The President of India, in exercise of the power conferred by clause (l) of Article 224 of the Constitution of India, appointed Vikas Bahl, to be an Additional Judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, for a period of two years with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office," an official notification read.
Vikas Bahi, B.Com (Hons), LLB, was enrolled as an advocate on March 23 1999. He has more than 19 years of practice at Punjab and Haryana High Court at Chandigarh in civil, criminal, constitutional, labour, company, service, arbitration cases, rent and revenue matters with specialisation in civil and rent cases. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Haryana
- Haryana High Court
- Punjab
- B.Com
- Ministry of Law
- Vikas Bahl
- India
ALSO READ
IPL: Punjab Kings team members reach home 'safely', few quarantining outside India
All Punjab Kings domestic team members have reached home safely: Franchise
PM Modi speaks to chief ministers of Punjab, Karnataka, Bihar, Uttarakhand on COVID-19 situation in their states.
Everyone must celebrate untiring efforts of brave mothers: Punjab CM
PM Modi speaks with Punjab, Bihar, Karnataka, Uttarakhand CMs over COVID situation