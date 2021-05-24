Left Menu

Vikas Bhal appointed as additional judge of Punjab and Haryana High Court

Vikas Bahl has been appointed as an additional judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court for two years from the date in which he assumes charge of his office, said the Ministry of Law and Justice on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-05-2021 22:17 IST | Created: 24-05-2021 22:17 IST
Vikas Bhal appointed as additional judge of Punjab and Haryana High Court
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Vikas Bahl has been appointed as an additional judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court for two years from the date in which he assumes charge of his office, said the Ministry of Law and Justice on Monday.

"The President of India, in exercise of the power conferred by clause (l) of Article 224 of the Constitution of India, appointed Vikas Bahl, to be an Additional Judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, for a period of two years with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office," an official notification read.

Vikas Bahi, B.Com (Hons), LLB, was enrolled as an advocate on March 23 1999. He has more than 19 years of practice at Punjab and Haryana High Court at Chandigarh in civil, criminal, constitutional, labour, company, service, arbitration cases, rent and revenue matters with specialisation in civil and rent cases. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India trying to save vaccines by delaying shots for COVID patients; Australia expects 2 million doses a week of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: India trying to save vaccines by delaying shots for COV...

 Global
2
Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting small-scale phase-III clinical trials of Covaxin in US:Sources.

Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting sm...

 India
3
U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: WBO orders Joshua to defend heavyweight title against Usyk; NBA eases mask rules for vaccinated coaches and more

Sports News Roundup: WBO orders Joshua to defend heavyweight title against U...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021