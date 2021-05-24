Boy beaten to death in Unnao: Main accused arrested, says police

The main accused in connection with the death of a 17-year-old boy in Bangarmau in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district has been arrested, police said on Monday.

The boy, a vegetable vendor, was allegedly beaten to death for violating the Covid lockdown.

With this, two of the three accused in the case have been arrested, they said.

Home guard jawan Satyaprakash was arrested on Sunday in this connection.

Three people -- police constables Vijay Choudhury and Simavat and home guard jawan Satyaprakash -- were booked on the charge of murder for allegedly beating up the boy first outside his house in Bhatpuri and then at the police station on May 21.

A spokesperson of the social media cell of the police said constable Vijay Choudhury was arrested from Bijnor district on Monday. Efforts are on to arrest the third accused, he said.

The police booked the three security personnel following protest by locals after the boy's death.

Bangarmau Station House Officer (SHO) Jitendra Kumar Singh was sent to the police lines on Sunday, and Hasanganj SHO Mukul Prakash Verma was given the charge.

Sources in the state health department had on Sunday said according to the post-mortem report, head injuries above the right ear were the main reason behind the boy's death, while there were 13 injury marks on his back.

The family members of the boy have alleged that he was beaten up at the police station in front of the inspector in-charge.

District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar and SP Anand Kulkarni had also met the aggrieved family at their residence in Bangarmau on Sunday. PTI CORR NAV SRY

