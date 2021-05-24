Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-05-2021 22:26 IST | Created: 24-05-2021 22:26 IST
Vineet Agrawal appointed as new ADG of Maha ATS
The Maharashtra government on Monday appointed Vineet Agrawal as the new Additional Director General (ADG) of the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS).

Agrawal is currently posted as the Principal Secretary (Special) in the state Home department.

Agrawal has replaced Jayjit Singh who has been shifted as Commissioner of Police, Thane city, an official order said.

Sanjay Saxena, Additional DG (special operations) will take over as the principal secretary (special) home department.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

