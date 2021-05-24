Left Menu

U.S. sends Mexico information for probe into 2014 disappearances

The United States has sent files to Mexico to help it in its investigation of the 2014 abduction and presumed massacre of 43 students training to be teachers in Guerrero state, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday.

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 24-05-2021 22:34 IST | Created: 24-05-2021 22:34 IST
U.S. sends Mexico information for probe into 2014 disappearances
  • Country:
  • Mexico

The United States has sent files to Mexico to help it in its investigation of the 2014 abduction and presumed massacre of 43 students training to be teachers in Guerrero state, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday. Lopez Obrador said he asked U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris during a May 7 virtual meeting for access to files with information relevant to the kidnapping in the southwestern city of Iguala of trainees from the Ayotzinapa Rural Teachers' College by suspected corrupt police working with a drug gang.

"The human rights commission in charge of investigating Ayotzinapa asked me to make a request with the U.S. government to obtain a file the U.S. authorities have, and I asked the Vice President to help us," said Lopez Obrador. "I want to take this opportunity to thank her because she has already sent me part of the file ... and they are about to send us the rest this week," he added.

The last government's heavily-criticized investigation into the crime found that the drug gang killed the 43 students after their abduction and then burned and disposed of their bodies. But only the remains of two of the students have definitively been identified, and Lopez Obrador, who took office in late 2018, has pledged to clear up the case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India trying to save vaccines by delaying shots for COVID patients; Australia expects 2 million doses a week of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: India trying to save vaccines by delaying shots for COV...

 Global
2
Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting small-scale phase-III clinical trials of Covaxin in US:Sources.

Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting sm...

 India
3
U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: WBO orders Joshua to defend heavyweight title against Usyk; NBA eases mask rules for vaccinated coaches and more

Sports News Roundup: WBO orders Joshua to defend heavyweight title against U...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021