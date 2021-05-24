Left Menu

One killed, six injured in family fight over property: Police

PTI | Kota | Updated: 24-05-2021 22:37 IST | Created: 24-05-2021 22:37 IST
  Country:
  • India

A 60-year-old man was killed and his younger brother critically injured in a clash among the members of a joint family over a piece of land in neighbouring Bundi district, police said on Monday.

In the fight that occurred in Luhar Pura village under Dei police station in Bundi district, six other family members too suffered minor injuries, SHO Mukesh Yadav said.

The fight over 400 sq ft of an ancestral piece of land erupted on late Sunday night among four brothers one of whom was a lecturer in a government college, the second a teacher and the third one a lawyer, Yadav said.

The SHO identified the brother killed in the fight as Ram Kumar and said his 50-year-old younger sibling Ramraj Meena was critically injured and is undergoing treatment in a Kota hospital.

Five other family members injured in the clash were discharged from a hospital in Bundi, where the sixth member Hemraj, one of the four brothers, accused of starting the fight along with his wife, three sons and a daughter-in-law, is still undergoing treatment.

Wife Manoji Bai of fourth brother Satya Narain too is an accused in the murder case, the SHO said.

Narain himself escaped becoming an accused in the case as he had been detained by police last evening after he turned a little violent during talks among brothers in presence of the police.

Though the police have booked a total of six family members on various criminal charges, including that of murder, none of the accused has been arrested till now.

