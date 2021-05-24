Left Menu

Pak PM Imran Khan visits ISI headquarters

Some of the meetings are shared with the media, while others remain secret. The ISI is Pakistans powerful spy agency.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 24-05-2021 22:50 IST
Pak PM Imran Khan visits ISI headquarters
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday visited the headquarters of the country's powerful spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) where he was briefed about the prevailing security situation.

Khan was accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry and Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office.

He was joined by Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Mohammad Amjad Khan Niazi and Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu.

ISI chief Lt Gen Faiz Hameed received the Prime Minister on arrival at the agency's secretariat.

''A comprehensive briefing was given to the national and military leadership on the regional and national security situation," according to the statement.

It said that Prime Minister Khan ''appreciated the diligent efforts of Inter-Services Intelligence for National Security and expressed his satisfaction over professional preparedness.'' Prime Minister Khan has been regularly meeting the military leaders, including the ISI chief for briefings on the security issues. Some of the meetings are shared with the media, while others remain secret. The ISI is Pakistan's powerful spy agency. In 1950, it was officially given the task of safeguarding Pakistani interests and national security, inside and outside the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

