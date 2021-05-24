Left Menu

Dutch PM Rutte calls on KLM airlines to stop flying over Belarus -ANP news

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 24-05-2021 22:56 IST | Created: 24-05-2021 22:54 IST
Dutch PM Rutte calls on KLM airlines to stop flying over Belarus -ANP news
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@markrutte)
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Monday said Dutch airline KLM should stop flying over Belarus after the country forced the landing of a commercial flight in Minsk to arrest a dissident journalist.

Rutte made the comment to Dutch news agency ANP as he arrived in Brussels for two days of meetings with European leaders.

