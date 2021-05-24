UN aviation agency ICAO calls council meeting over Belarus on May 27

The president of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) has called an urgent council meeting on May 27 over the incident involving a Ryanair flight in Belarus airspace, the United Nations agency said on Monday.

European Union leaders meeting on Monday are expected to call on ICAO to urgently investigate the incident in Belarus on Sunday which resulted in the arrest of a dissident journalist.

