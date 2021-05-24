Left Menu

UN aviation agency ICAO calls council meeting over Belarus on May 27

Reuters | Updated: 24-05-2021 23:19 IST | Created: 24-05-2021 23:19 IST
The president of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) has called an urgent council meeting on May 27 over the incident involving a Ryanair flight in Belarus airspace, the United Nations agency said on Monday.

European Union leaders meeting on Monday are expected to call on ICAO to urgently investigate the incident in Belarus on Sunday which resulted in the arrest of a dissident journalist.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

