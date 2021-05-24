Left Menu

Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra appointed acting chief justice of Chhattisgarh HC

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-05-2021 23:21 IST | Created: 24-05-2021 23:21 IST
Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra, the senior-most judge of the Chhattisgarh High Court, was on Monday appointed as its acting chief justice, a law ministry notification said.

According to the notification, he will assume charge from June 1 following the retirement of Justice Parappillil Ramakrishnan Nair Ramachandra Menon, chief justice, Chhattisgarh High Court, on May 31.

The high courts of Allahabad and Calcutta are also being run by acting chief justices.

Last week, the Supreme Court Collegium had recommended the elevation of Justice Sanjay Yadav as the chief justice of the Allahabad High Court.

Justice Yadav is at present the acting chief justice of the Allahabad High Court.

Chief justices and judges of high courts retire at the age of 62, while the Chief Justice of India and other judges of the Supreme Court retire at the age of 65 years.

In a separate notification, the ministry said Justice Alok Kumar Verma, an additional judge of the Uttarakhand High Court has been elevated as a permanent judge of the high court.

Justice Verma was appointed as an additional judge of the Uttarakhand High Court on May 27, 2019 for a period of two years.

The ministry also notified the appointment of Vikas Bahl as an additional judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court for a period of two years.

Bahl has more than 19 years of practice at Punjab and Haryana High Court in civil, criminal, constitutional, labour, company, service and Arbitration cases, the ministry said.

