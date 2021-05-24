Man escapes unhurt as country-made revolver of goon malfunctions

A last-minute glitch in a country-made revolver saved the life of a 34-year-old vendor when a criminal pressed the firearm on his chest and pulled the trigger but the bullet failed to discharge here in Maharashtra, police said on Monday, adding the accused was arrested. The incident occurred in Mahendra Nagar area of the city on Sunday night when one Deepak Gaur, a history-sheeter, tried to kill the vegetable vendor for asking his younger brother to avoid friendship with goons, an official said. Gaur pressed the country-made revolver on the chest of the vendor and pulled the trigger, but the bullet didn't discharge, which saved his life, he added.

The vendor escaped from the spot and reached Pachpaoli police station where a case was registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Arms Act. Police arrested Gaur and his friend from the spot, the official said.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)