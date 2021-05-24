Left Menu

Opposition politician calls for Belarus to be disconnected from SWIFT

Reuters | Updated: 24-05-2021 23:43 IST | Created: 24-05-2021 23:43 IST
Belarus should be cut off from the SWIFT system for cross-border payments, opposition politician Pavel Latushko said, as he called for tougher sanctions against President Alexander Lukashenko's regime after the arrest of a dissident journalist. Belarus scrambled a warplane to intercept a Ryanair jetliner and arrest 26-year-old Roman Protasevich on Sunday in an act denounced by Western powers as "state piracy". Protasevich was detained when the plane was forced to land in Minsk, the Belarusian capital.

"There could be the disconnection of the SWIFT system," Latushko told Reuters in Warsaw, referring to sanctions he thought should be imposed. "We have set ourselves the goal that the regime should not have funds to finance the apparatus of repression." Latushko also said that planes should be banned from flying over Belarusian airspace.

European Union leaders meeting on Monday evening were set to ban Belarussian airlines from their bloc's airspace and call on EU-based carriers to avoid flying over the former Soviet republic, according to a draft statement seen by Reuters. "If we are talking about urgent action it is above all banning the transit of aeroplanes over the territory of Belarus... because of the threat of arrest, forcing the plane to land," Latushko said.

Belarus says it acted in response to a bomb threat on the flight, which turned out to be a false alarm. It said on Monday its ground controllers had given guidance to the flight but had not ordered it to land. State media said the intervention was ordered personally by Lukashenko.

