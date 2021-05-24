Left Menu

Mumbai: Aarey milk colony CEO, security guard held for bribe

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-05-2021 23:46 IST | Created: 24-05-2021 23:46 IST
Mumbai: Aarey milk colony CEO, security guard held for bribe
Sleuths of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Monday arrested the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Aarey milk residential colony in suburban Mumbai and a security guard for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000, an official said.

According to the official, the CEO, Nathu Vitthal Rathod (42), and the security guard at the colony, Arvind Tiwari, were caught after the anti-graft agency laid a trap on receipt of a complaint. The complainant had approached Rathod seeking permission for repairing his house in the colony, he said.

Rathod asked the complainant to meet Tiwari, who allegedly demanded Rs 50,000 as bribe to facilitate permission for house repair, the official said.

The complainant approached the ACB, which in turn, laid a trap at the CEO's office in suburban Goregaon and nabbed Tiwari while accepting the bribe money, he said, adding Rathod was caught later.

Rathod holds the additional charge of Deputy Commissioner (Administration) at the Worli Milk Dairy, the ACB official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

