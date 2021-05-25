Left Menu

Pakistan, US NSAs discuss bilateral issues, ways to advance cooperation

In a first in-person high-level meeting, the Pakistani and US national security advisers held wide-ranging talks on bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest and agreed to advance practical cooperation on these topics, it was announced on Monday.Moeed Yusuf and his American counterpart Jake Sullivan met in Geneva, Switzerland on Sunday, the governments of both the countries said in a joint statement.The National Security Advisers NSA of Pakistan and the United States of America met in Geneva yesterday.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 25-05-2021 00:23 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 00:23 IST
Pakistan, US NSAs discuss bilateral issues, ways to advance cooperation
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a first in-person high-level meeting, the Pakistani and US national security advisers held wide-ranging talks on bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest and agreed to advance practical cooperation on these topics, it was announced on Monday.

Moeed Yusuf and his American counterpart Jake Sullivan met in Geneva, Switzerland on Sunday, the governments of both the countries said in a joint statement.

''The National Security Advisers (NSA) of Pakistan and the United States of America met in Geneva yesterday. Both sides had a positive conversation on a range of bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest and agreed to advance practical cooperation on these issues,'' a joint statement issued by Yusuf's office said.

Yusuf also tweeted that he was ''pleased to meet US NSA @JakeSullivan46'', adding that the Pakistan and US delegations had held positive discussions on a range of issues.

The meeting took place as both sides have been trying to bring peace in Afghanistan. Pakistan is also trying to rebuild ties with the new US administration under President Joe Biden who has announced complete withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan by September 11. Yusuf was appointed as NSA this month and it was his first high-level meeting with any of his counterparts. So far only eighth persons have served in this position since March 1969, when Major General Ghulam Omar was appointed as the first NSA.

Yusuf is the third civilian to occupy the key post which for the most part had been reserved for retired army officers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting small-scale phase-III clinical trials of Covaxin in US:Sources.

Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting sm...

 India
2
Asus ROG Phone 3 receiving April security patch

Asus ROG Phone 3 receiving April security patch

Global
3
Minsk airport suspends boarding of Lufthansa flight

Minsk airport suspends boarding of Lufthansa flight

Russian Federation
4
India's Cadila to produce up to 30 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses a month - executive

India's Cadila to produce up to 30 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses a month - exec...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021