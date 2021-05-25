Military arrest Mali's president, prime minister and defence minister - sources

Military officers in Mali arrested the president, prime minister and defence minister of the country's interim government after a cabinet reshuffle on Monday, multiple diplomatic and government sources told Reuters.

President Bah Ndaw, Prime Minister Moctar Ouane and defence minister Souleymane Doucoure were all taken to a military base in Kati outside the capital Bamako, the sources said.

