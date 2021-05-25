Left Menu

UN mission in Mali calls for release of detained president and prime minister

The United Nations' mission in Mali on Monday called for the "immediate and unconditional" release of the country's president and prime minister, who were detained by the military.

The MINUSMA mission said on Twitter that those who hold the leaders will have to answer for their actions.

