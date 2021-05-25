Left Menu

Sudan declares state of emergency in coastal state after tribal violence

Reuters | Khartoum | Updated: 25-05-2021 04:05 IST
  • Sudan

Sudan declared a state of emergency and imposed a night curfew in some parts of the coastal Red Sea state on Monday, after tribal violence that killed at least five people, a statement and state media said. The statement by the state governor media office gave no details of the clashes and did not mention casualties.

However, state news agency Suna quoted a local medical official as saying the clashes left at least five people killed and 13 wounded. The report said the clashes broke out at some areas in the city of Port Sudan.

Red Sea state, in eastern Sudan, has a history of deadly clashes between the Beni Amer and Nuba, even after leaders from the two tribes signed a peace agreement to stem the violence in 2019.

