Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Biden condemns attacks on U.S. Jewish community as 'despicable'

U.S. President Joe Biden condemned violence against Jewish communities in the United States and abroad on Monday after a string of attacks amid the conflict between Israel and Gaza's Hamas rulers. Physical or verbal assaults were reported against Jews in New York City, Los Angeles and South Florida during the 11 days of fighting in the region.

U.S. reports lowest number of new COVID-19 cases in nearly a year

The United States last week reported the lowest number of new COVID-19 cases in nearly a year, with new infections dropping 26% from the previous seven days to just under 180,000, according to a Reuters analysis of state and county data. Deaths from COVID-19 fell 5% to 3,969 in the week ended May 23, the fewest deaths in a week since March 2020.

53% of Republicans view Trump as true U.S. president - Reuters/Ipsos poll

A majority of Republicans still believe Donald Trump won the 2020 U.S. presidential election and blame his loss to Joe Biden on illegal voting, according to a new Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll. The May 17-19 national poll found that 53% of Republicans believe Trump, their party's nominee, is the “true president” now, compared to 3% of Democrats and 25% of all Americans.

Court action seeks probe of Trump’s Scottish golf course buys

The Scottish government is facing a new legal challenge over its February rejection of a motion to investigate former U.S. President Donald Trump's all-cash purchases of two golf courses, reviving an effort to force Trump to disclose how he financed the deals. Avaaz, a global human rights group, filed a petition in Scotland’s highest civil court seeking a judicial review of the government's decision not to pursue an "unexplained wealth order" on Trump’s business. In February, Parliament voted 89-to-32 against the motion, which was brought by the minority Scottish Green Party would have sought details on the source of the money the Trump Organization used to buy the courses in 2006 and 2014.

U.S. Senate Republicans to meet on White House infrastructure talks

U.S. Senate Republicans are due to meet on Tuesday to determine their next steps on bipartisan infrastructure talks following last week's White House offer to pare down President Joe Biden's sweeping $2.25 trillion proposal to $1.7 trillion. One of the lawmakers, Senate Republican Conference Chairman John Barrasso, said on Monday the group of six lawmakers would hold a Tuesday morning meeting, as they approach an unofficial end-of-May White House deadline to show progress in the talks.

U.S. administers nearly 287 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

The United States has administered 286,890,900 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Monday morning and distributed 357,250,475 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. The number of administered doses is up from the 285,720,586 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Sunday.

With Olympics looming, US advises against travel to Japan due to COVID-19

The U.S. State Department on Monday urged against travel to Japan because of a new wave of coronavirus cases just two months before the Tokyo Olympics are set to begin. The department also issued its "Level 4" warning against travel to Sri Lanka amid surging infections there. It saw a lower risk in visiting the Caribbean nation of Antigua and Barbuda , lowering the islands to a "Level 3 – Reconsider Travel" designation.

New York City to send all students back to school this fall, following U.S. trend

New York City's school system will require all 1.1 million of its students to attend classes in person this fall after more than a year of pandemic-induced disruption, Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Monday, joining a nationwide back-to-school trend. The city's plans to abandon virtual learning come as states and cities across the United States ease restrictions designed to slow new coronavirus infections. The trend reflects a sustained decline in COVID-19 cases, with a significant percentage of Americans now vaccinated.

Protest and reflection: A year after the death of George Floyd

Bettye and Robert Freeman were sitting in their Boston living room when they heard the clamor on the street outside. After 51 years of marriage, they walked out to their stoop without saying a word. They just went.

Unfriendly skies: 2,500 unruly U.S. airline passengers reported in 2021

Airlines have filed about 2,500 unruly-passenger reports with the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration this year, including 1,900 reports of passengers not wearing required face masks, the agency said on Monday. The jump in cases in midst of the coronavirus pandemic prompted FAA Administrator Steve Dickson in March to indefinitely extend a "zero tolerance policy" on unruly air passengers imposed in January.

