Left Menu

Japan chief cabinet secretary: no change in U.S. support for Olympics

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 25-05-2021 07:27 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 07:27 IST
Japan chief cabinet secretary: no change in U.S. support for Olympics
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japanese chief cabinet secretary Katsunobu Kato said on Tuesday that Tokyo believes there is no change in U.S. support for holding the Olympics despite its issuing a "do not travel advisory" for Japan the day before.

Separately, Olympics Minister Tamayo Marukawa said she didn't expect any impact on the Olympics from the advisory.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting small-scale phase-III clinical trials of Covaxin in US:Sources.

Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting sm...

 India
2
Minsk airport suspends boarding of Lufthansa flight

Minsk airport suspends boarding of Lufthansa flight

Russian Federation
3
Asus ROG Phone 3 receiving April security patch

Asus ROG Phone 3 receiving April security patch

Global
4
DJI's new educational drone enables learning through play

DJI's new educational drone enables learning through play

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021