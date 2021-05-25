Japan chief cabinet secretary: no change in U.S. support for Olympics
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 25-05-2021 07:27 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 07:27 IST
- Country:
- Japan
Japanese chief cabinet secretary Katsunobu Kato said on Tuesday that Tokyo believes there is no change in U.S. support for holding the Olympics despite its issuing a "do not travel advisory" for Japan the day before.
Separately, Olympics Minister Tamayo Marukawa said she didn't expect any impact on the Olympics from the advisory.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Katsunobu Kato
- Japanese
- U.S.
- Olympics
- Japan
- Tamayo Marukawa
- Tokyo
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. expresses 'serious concerns' about Jerusalem clashes, evictions of Palestinians
Olympics-Poll shows 60% of Japanese want Games cancelled
Olympics-Amid opposition, Japan PM says has "never put Olympics first"
Olympics-Amid opposition, Japan PM says has "never put Olympics first"
Olympics-Australia starts vaccinating athletes ahead of Tokyo Games