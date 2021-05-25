Japan chief cabinet secretary: no change in U.S. support for Olympics

Japanese chief cabinet secretary Katsunobu Kato said on Tuesday that Tokyo believes there is no change in U.S. support for holding the Olympics despite its issuing a "do not travel advisory" for Japan the day before.

Separately, Olympics Minister Tamayo Marukawa said she didn't expect any impact on the Olympics from the advisory.

