Left Menu

Turkey removes one of four deputy central bank governors

Turkey removed one of four central bank deputy governors on Tuesday, two months after President Tayyip Erdogan fired the central bank governor. Oguzhan Ozbas was removed from his post, and Semih Tumen was appointed to replace him, according to an overnight decree published in the official gazette.

Reuters | Updated: 25-05-2021 07:48 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 07:48 IST
Turkey removes one of four deputy central bank governors

Turkey removed one of four central bank deputy governors on Tuesday, two months after President Tayyip Erdogan fired the central bank governor.

Oguzhan Ozbas was removed from his post, and Semih Tumen was appointed to replace him, according to an overnight decree published in the official gazette. Tumen currently serves as an adviser to Erdogan and is the head of the economics department at Ankara's TED University. He worked at various positions at the Central Bank of Turkey from 2002 to 2018.

In March, Erdogan sacked central bank chief Naci Agbal, two days after a sharp interest rate hike to head off inflation, replacing him with a former ruling party lawmaker and critic of tight monetary policy. The move sparked a plunge in the Turkish lira. Later that month, another deputy governor was replaced.

The lira traded at 8.39 to the dollar at 0206 GMT.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting small-scale phase-III clinical trials of Covaxin in US:Sources.

Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting sm...

 India
2
Minsk airport suspends boarding of Lufthansa flight

Minsk airport suspends boarding of Lufthansa flight

Russian Federation
3
Asus ROG Phone 3 receiving April security patch

Asus ROG Phone 3 receiving April security patch

Global
4
DJI's new educational drone enables learning through play

DJI's new educational drone enables learning through play

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021