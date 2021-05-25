U.S. Justice Department appeals order faulting former U.S. Attorney General Barr
The U.S. Justice Department on Monday said in a court filing it would appeal a court decision faulting former U.S. Attorney General William Barr's handling of the 2019 special counsel report on then-President Donald Trump, a move congressional Democrats had opposed.
