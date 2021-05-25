Left Menu

Puerto Rico ends pandemic curfew after a year in force

Even when the curfew was sometimes changed, it mostly stayed between midnight and 5 a.m.Arriving visitors who are not vaccinated will still be required to present a negative coronavirus test or promise to offer a test result within 48 hours.

PTI | Sanjuan | Updated: 25-05-2021 09:20 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 09:20 IST
Puerto Rico ends pandemic curfew after a year in force

Puerto Rico ended a nightly pandemic curfew Monday after more than a year in force and will allow vaccinated visitors to enter the island without a negative coronavirus test result.

The island has been under a curfew since March 2020, when the first coronavirus case was reported. Even when the curfew was sometimes changed, it mostly stayed between midnight and 5 a.m.

Arriving visitors who are not vaccinated will still be required to present a negative coronavirus test or promise to offer a test result within 48 hours. The government intends to impose a USD 300 fine to those who don't comply with the testing. But in addition to letting in vaccinated visitors, the government said that beginning Friday it will offer the Johnson and Johnson coronavirus vaccine to anyone who arrives at the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport in San Juan. Department of Health Secretary Carlos Mellado said the vaccination option will eventually be offered to all visitors coming through other airports as well as the ferries services coming from the Dominican Republic.

“It doesn't matter where you come from, if you are a resident or not,'' Mellado said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting small-scale phase-III clinical trials of Covaxin in US:Sources.

Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting sm...

 India
2
Asus ROG Phone 3 receiving April security patch

Asus ROG Phone 3 receiving April security patch

Global
3
Minsk airport suspends boarding of Lufthansa flight

Minsk airport suspends boarding of Lufthansa flight

Russian Federation
4
India's Cadila to produce up to 30 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses a month - executive

India's Cadila to produce up to 30 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses a month - exec...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021