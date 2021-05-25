Ohio shooting kills at least three -newspaper
Reuters | Updated: 25-05-2021 10:44 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 10:26 IST
A shooting in Ohio's Madison county killed at least three people, the Columbus Dispatch newspaper quoted a regional police chief as saying.
"We found multiple victims," West Jefferson Police Chief Christopher Floyd said on Monday night, according to the paper https://bit.ly/3fgx3O1.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Columbus
- Ohio
- Madison county
Advertisement