CBI contacts Antigua Embassy, seeks details after Mehul Choksi reported missing

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday contacted the Antigua Embassy in India over the reports that fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi is missing since May 23.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-05-2021 11:03 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 11:03 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday contacted the Antigua Embassy in India over the reports that fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi is missing since May 23. According to sources, CBI is contacting the Antigua Embassy in India and seeks confirmation about the reports of missing Mehul Choksi and other details regarding the matter.

Sources also informed that the investigative agency is verifying the facts of the matter. Mehul Choksi - the 62-year-old fugitive diamantaire wanted by the CBI and Enforcement Directorate - has gone missing in Antigua and Barbuda, confirmed his lawyer.

In an exclusive statement to ANI, Choksi's Advocate Vijay Aggarwal said, "Mehul Choksi is missing. His family members are worried and anxious and had called me to discuss. Antigua police is investigating. Family is in the dark and worried about his safety." In a press release based on additional information received, the Antiguan Police said that they are investigating a missing person report filed for 62-year-old Mehul Choksi of Jolly Harbour.

Choksi was reported missing on Sunday (May 23) at the Johnson Point Police Station, reported Antiguan Newsroom. Police release further states that Choksi was last seen at about 5:15 pm (local time) on Sunday before leaving home in a motorcar which has since been recovered. Earlier, Choksi in an interview with ANI had claimed that he is innocent and all allegations against him are false, baseless and motivated by political expediency.

He holds Antiguan citizenship and is the owner of Gitanjali Group, a retail jewellery company. An arrest warrant for Choksi has been issued in connection with the alleged Punjab National Bank fraud case. He was allegedly involved in stock market manipulation in 2013. Recently Nirav Modi, nephew of Choksi was ordered to be extradited to India from the United Kingdom to face charges of conspiring to defraud PNB of more than a billion dollars, a UK judge ruled. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

