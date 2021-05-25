Left Menu

Ship with oxygen tankers arrives at Mangaluru port from Kuwait

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 25-05-2021 11:25 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 11:25 IST
Ship with oxygen tankers arrives at Mangaluru port from Kuwait
The New Mangalore Port Trust (NMPT) on Tuesday received one more navy ship INS Shardul carrying 11 liquid oxygen tankers, two semi-trailers with liquid oxygen and 1,200 oxygen cylinders.

The equipment was sent by the Indian community support group in Kuwait.

Indian Red Cross society members received the consignment at the port here.

ADGP Prathap Reddy, Mangaluru city police commissioner N Shashi Kumar, and Coast Guard (Karnataka) commander S B Venkatesh were among those present.

