Minor girl gangraped, father changes statement a day after lodging complaint
A detailed investigation has been ordered in the alleged gang-rape of a 16-year-old girl in Rajasthan's Karauli district after her father changed his statement, police said.
According to the complaint lodged on Sunday at Mahila Thana, three men raped the minor girl and threw her into a well, they said.
Following the complaint, the accused were detained for interrogation, they added.
''The officer, investigating the case, went to record her father’s statement on Monday and he denied that she became victim to any such crime,'' Superintendent of Police (SP) Mridul Kachawa said.
The victim also withdrew the rape case and claimed that she jumped into the well after an argument with her sister, police said, adding they were waiting for her medical report for further investigation.
