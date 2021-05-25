CBI to seek MEA, Interpol's cooperation to find missing fugitive Mehul Choksi

By Ashoke Raj The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) launched its probe and approached the Antigua embassy in India soon after reports that fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi had gone missing in Antigua surfaced.

"The Central Bureau of Investigation is contacting the Embassy of Antigua in India to seek confirmation about the news of Mehul Choksi missing and more details through diplomatic channels," agency sources told ANI. CBI sources said it is a matter of concern that Mehul Choksi has gone missing.

"CBI has taken note of the reports of diamantaire Mehul Choksi gone missing. Agency is verifying the facts," sources said. The CBI is waiting for confirmation from diplomatic channels, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) about Mehul Choksi going missing and after that agency is all set to activate its International desk.

"If the report is found to be correct, the CBI will try to trace the location of Mehul Choksi through Interpol," sources said. In an exclusive statement to ANI, Choksi's lawyer said, "Mehul Choksi is missing. His family members are worried and anxious and had called me to discuss. Antigua police are investigating. Family is in the dark and worried about his safety."

There were media reports in Antigua that the police have launched a manhunt for Mehul Choksi. It was reported that Choksi left his home last evening to go for dinner at a well-known restaurant in the southern part of the island and was never seen again. His vehicle was discovered in Jolly Harbour later in the evening, but there was no sign of him, reported Antiguan newsroom. Choksi has been involved in a legal battle to stop his extradition to India to answer fraud charges against him. Police are yet to state the matter, reported the Antiguan newsroom.

Mehul Choksi was the owner of Geetanjali jewellers and is involved in an economic fraud case of over Rs 13,000 crore and siphoning off the money illegally. CBI has filed several cases against him and investigations are underway, including his extradition request. (ANI)

