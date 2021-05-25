SC seeks Centre, WB replies on plea to prevent post-poll violence exodus from state
The Supreme Court Tuesday asked the Centre and West Bengal government to respond to a plea seeking directions to prevent alleged exodus of people due to ''state-sponsored'' violence and constituting an SIT to investigate and take appropriate action against culprits. A vacation bench of Justices Vineet Saran and B R Gavai directed that the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) and the National Commission of Women (NCW) be made parties in the matter after the petitioners said that they have taken note of situation of people in West Bengal.
The top court said the replies of the Centre and West Bengal be filed in the matter and listed the plea for further hearing in the week starting June 7.
